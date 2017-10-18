Baron Geisler jailed for unjust vexation

Actor Baron Geisler, who has a history of trouble with the law, landed in jail Monday night for disturbing the peace while at a restaurant in Quezon City.

Kamuning Police Station Chief Supt. Christian dela Cruz said Geisler pushed and cussed the guard of TGI Fridays on Tomas Morato Extension, forcing several diners to rush out.

The restaurant had banned Geisler from the premises for his unruly behavior on his last visit. But on Monday night, he arrived at the bar alone at 9 p.m. and after having a few drinks, became disruptive again.

Management ordered the guard to keep a close watch on Geisler, who continued to cause trouble until he was finally apprehended by authorities.

At the precinct, the 35-year-old actor admitted he was a bit drunk but denied he was unruly, challenging the management of TGI Fridays to turn over the CCTV footage of his visit.

According to witnesses, Geisler cursed and called two customers homosexuals and threatened to perform sexual acts on them. It was then that the security guard went over to pacify him, but was met with resistance. The actor pushed the guard away and challenged him to a fistfight, forcing management to call the police.

The police said the guard and the establishment filed charges of unjust vexation, alarm and scandal against Geisler.

Geisler has had brushes with fellow actors Kiko Matos and Ping Medina, whom he urinated on while shooting a scene for a movie. He was also accused of sexually harassing the daughter of showbiz couple William Martinez and Yayo Aguila.