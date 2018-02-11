Sunday, February 11, 2018
    Baron, Paltongan shines in Villaruel Memorial Cup

    Jon Jon Baron and Harry Paltongan shared the top honors in the 4th G&W Clubshares-Tony B. Villaruel Memorial Cup held last February 2 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

    Baron snared the overall net trophy after firing 67 while Paltongan carded 70 to bag the overall gross plum.

    Class A champion Glenn Vasquez fired a four-under 68 to edge out first runner-up Joseph Owen Fulo via countback. Second runner-up Joel Jose scored a 69.

    Overall net champion Jon Jon Baron and overall gross champion Harry Paltongan raise their trophies during the 4th G&W Clubshares-Tony B. Villaruel Memorial Cup held last February 2 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite. (Left to right) G&W board of director Andrea R. Villaruel, G&W HR and marketing director Heaniel R. Villaruel, net winner Jon Jon Baron, gross champion Harry Paltongan, and G&W Clubshares president and chairman Sarah S. Medina.

    Marcus Mendoza sizzled with 71 including two birdies to emerge as Class B champion against Marlon Borbon, who also shot a 71 and won by most birdies over third placer Anthony Suntay.


    Melvon Carlos had a 71 to bag the Class C crown while Justin Salimbot and Aruturo Manalang finished with identical 72s to finish second and third, respectively.

    Ladies winner Lucy Landicho posted a net 69 to beat second placer Sarah Atayde (71) and third placer Abby Lapid (72).

    Group winners’ photo of the 4th G&W Clubshares-Tony B. Villaruel Memorial Cup held last February 2 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

    The fun hole winners were Vasquez (longest drive—399 yards), Yumi Kim (accurate drive —½ inch), and Betchay Rodriguez (nearest to the pin—four feet).

    Part of the tournament proceeds will go to the Cancer Warriors Foundation.

    The event was organized by G&W Clubshares Incorporated and was held in honor of the late Tony B. Villaruel.

    The tournament was backed by BJ Marthel International Inc., Rapha Health, RizGolf Sports Marketing, and Bestulz.

