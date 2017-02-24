Barredo defends Prima badminton title

Defending champion Sarah Joy Barredo aims to retain her women’s open singles crown, in the 10th Prima Pasta Badminton Championship starting today at the Powersmash badminton court in Pasong Tamo, Makati City.

“With the help of God, my family and people who always believe in me, I will try my best to defend my title in this Prima tournament,” said Barredo, 17, a member of the Philippine Badminton Association national team.

“I wouldn’t waste all the time I’ve spent training. I’m praying and hoping to perform better this year.”

Known for her endurance and hard-hitting serves, Barredo won last year’s Prima Pasta open women’s singles title by beating fellow national player Mariya Anghela Sevilla in three sets in the finals.

Besides Barredo and Sevilla, the other female players competing in the tourney are Airah Mae Nicole Albo and Jellene Geviane De Vera.

Reigning champions Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo and Thea Marie Pomar will also defend their crown in the women’s doubles open event.

Josef T. Ramos