Barredo rolls into Bingo semis; Carlos, Alcala gain

Top seed Sarah Joy Barredo continued to dish out top form and dismantled Jochelle Alvarez, 21-13, 21-14, to arrange a semifinal showdown with fellow PBA Smash Pilipinas bet Angelique Ramos in the Open women’s singles of the Bingo Bonanza National Open Badminton Tournament at the CW Home Depot Ortigas in Pasig yesterday.

Barredo unloaded smashes and complement her solid attacking game with superb defense to ease out Alvarez in 30 minutes and move two wins from retaining the crown she won over Nicole Albo in last year’s staging of the annual top-ranking tournament sponsored by Bingo Bonanza.

But she expects a tougher challenge from Ramos, who dominated fourth seed Charmane Salvador, 21-9, 21-7, in the Last 16 then held off Mika Aquino, 21-16, 21-15, to seal a duel with Barredo.

But focus will be on the other two semifinalists in the lower half of the draw as UP’s Malvinne Alcala and Bianca Carlos of Ateneo sustained their hot charge to force an interesting duel for the other finals slot in the P1.5 million championship backed by official equipment Victor PCOME and SM Megamall, Smash Pilipinas and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Alcala, who used to dominate local badminton in her junior years, booted out second seed Mariya Sevilla, 21-11, 19-21, 21-6, in the Last 16 late Thursday then routed Jellene De Vera, 21-10, 21-12, to set up a Final Four duel with Carlos.

Not to be outdone, Carlos, a former national champion, also upended third seed Albo, 21-16, 21-10, in the second round then toppled Golden Shuttle Foundation’s Mikaela Joy de Guzman, 21-19, 21-10, in the quarters.

That should make today’s matches worth watching as action shifts to SM Megamall for the semis and the finals tomorrow, which also features top notch matches in the men’s singles, the men’s and women’s doubles and the mixed doubles.

Rod Pedrosa of PBA Smash survived a fierce challenge from Alem Palmares, rebounding from an opening set loss and wearing down his tough National U rival to eke out a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19, to clinch the first semis seat in the men’s singles of the event sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association headed by president Jejomar Binay and sec-gen Rep. Albee Benitez.

Others disputing the three other Final Four seats are top seed Kevin Cudiamat vs Clarence Filart, Orlan Ticala against Solomon Padiz Jr., and R-Jay Ormilla vs Freel Gabuelo.

Hanz Bernardo and Channelle Lunod of Amahit Badminton shocked top seed Alvin Morada and Alyssa Leonardo of PBA Smash, 17-21, 21-18, 21-19, to advance to the semis of the mixed doubles against Ronel Estanislao and Keshya Hanadia of Indonesia, who beat Paul Vivas and Thea Pomar, 21-19, 21-15.

Melvin Llanes and Eleanor Inlayo of UP took the third semis seat with a 21-13, 21-19 victory over Nestor Tapales and Alyssa Geverjuan.