Barretto named BJMP chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Superintendent Serafin P. Barretto Jr. the new head of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Barretto was appointed as Officer-in-Charge of the bureau on August 8, 2016, replacing Supt. Deogracias Tapayan.

Upon his designation as OIC, Barreto launched his flagship program, SALAMAT BJMP which means Samasamang Lilinisin ang Pamamahala at Maglilingkod ng Tapat sa BJMP.

SALAMAT BJMP contains the action plans, programs, and strategies of his leadership, among which is the Oplan RODY that seeks to remove personnel involved in illegal drugs and corruption inside jails. The plan also includes the disbandment of gangs, jail decongestion, and instilling discipline among personnel and inmates.

“We will make BJMP a prime mover in the country’s thrust of a clean government and honest service,” Barretto said.