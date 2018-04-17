Barriga, Ancajas ready for May bouts

Former Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga is all set to fight Gabriel Mendoza in an International Boxing Federation title eliminator bout for the right to challenge Japanese minimum weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi on May 13 at the Skydome SM North EDSA.

Heading into the fight, Barriga admitted he idolizes the undefeated welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. but stressed that he’s still far from attaining the same level of skill as the undefeated American boxer.

“It is only the people who keep telling that (him being little Floyd Mayweather Jr.) but I’m not. It is far from reality,” the 24-year old Panabo, Davao del Norte native said during a news conference organized by ESPN 5 on Tuesday at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City.

“It just happens that our fighting style is much alike. I idolize Sir Manny (Pacquiao) but I idolizes more Mayweather. You can see it in my fights.”

Ancajas faces Sultan in all-Filipino showdown

International Boxing Federation super flyweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, 26, expects a high-pressure bout from his compatriot and challenger Jonas Sultan in their All-Filipino world title showdown at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26.

“They (Sultan camp) said they will pressure me with barrage of punches because they believe that’s my weakness, but I’m ready for it that’s why I have different sparring partners. Ancajas told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’m not peaking yet since we’re still at eight rounds sparring but my conditioning looks good,” added the Panabo, Davao Del Norte boxer who holds a win-loss-draw record of 29-1-1 with 20 knockouts. “My coach (Joven Jimenez) is concentrating more on improving my punching power.”

The all-Filipino world title fight was the first since 1925, when Pancho Villa beat Clever Sencio via unanimous decision to retain the world flyweight belt.

Sultan (14-3 record with nine knockouts), last September 16, bested former world champion Johnriel Casimero in a title eliminator bout via unanimous decision in Cebu.

Ancajas is coming off a 10th round technical knockout victory vs Mexican Israel Gonzalez in Texas last February 3.

The fight, organized by Top Rank Promotion will be aired by ESPN.