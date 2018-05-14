Barriga gets shot at IBF world title

Mark Anthony Barriga bested Colombian Gabriel Mendoza via unanimous decision in the main event minimum weight title eliminator bout entitled “Survival Instinct Matira ang Matibay” Sunday night at the SM Skydome in North Edsa.

Barriga, 24, delivered killer punches in the early rounds and sustained his aggression the rest of the way as he got the nod of the judges through 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109 decision, keeping his spotless record of nine victories with a knockout win.

He is now a world title challenger.

“Happy Mother’s Day Ma. This is for you, for your medication. It is very hard to deal with a heart problem but I know we can get through it. Even it is very hard, I’m willing to do everything inside the ring for my parents,” Barriga told reporters after the fight.

Mendoza, 38, engaged in the last remaining rounds with the former Olympian but almost suffered a knockdown, when Barriga’s solid right hit him. The army man of the Armed Forces of Colombia was even wobbling as the bell rang in the last round.

He dropped to 29-6 record with 23 knockouts.

“There are many times that I can knock him out but he is really a veteran fighter,” added Barriga. “Although I didn’t knock him out, I have a little improvement in my power. It is very difficult to force my way to get a knockout and it may possibly lead to bad result. So I’m focusing on good performance.”

Barriga is now ready for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimum weight world title bout.

As the mandatory challenger, Barriga will have to wait for the winner between reigning Japanese IBF champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (9-0 record with seven knockouts) and Filipino Vince Paras (13-0 record with 11 knockouts) on May 20 in Japan.

Meanwhile, two-time world title challenger AJ “Bazooka” Banal (36-2-1 record with 23 knockouts) defeated Indonesian Master Suro via unanimous decision win in their junior lightweight non-title bout.

Former world title challenger Genesis Servania (31-1 with 14 knockouts) scored a fifth round technical knockout over Indonesian Jason Butar Butar while Marvin Sonsona (21-1-1 record with 15 knockouts) posted a a unanimous comeback win over Indonesian Arief Blader.