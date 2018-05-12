Barriga takes on Colombian foe today

Filipino Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga will battle Colombian Gabriel Mendoza in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimum weight world title eliminator match titled “Survival Instinct Matira ang Matibay” today at the Sky Dome in SM North Edsa.

Barriga, 24, and Mendoza, 38, both tipped the scale at 104 lbs. during Saturday’s official weigh-in at the ESPN5 compound in Mandaluyong City.

“This fight is very important because this is the way to achieve my dream of fighting in a world title bout,” said the unbeaten Barriga (8-0 win-loss record with one knockout).

The boxing style of Mendoza, an Armed Forces of Colombia serviceman, is unknown to Barriga. “I haven’t seen his previous bouts but I’m ready,” the Panabo Davao del Norte native added.

“I think it is a great opportunity that God gave me. I’m prepared with all the desires to bring this win to Colombia,” Mendoza said through interpreter Carlos Costa.

The winner of the Barriga-Mendoza bout will challenge Japanese IBF minimum weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.

In the undercard non-title bouts, AJ Banal faces Indonesian Master Suro (130 lbs.), former world champion Marvin Sonsona returns to the ring after three years to fight Arief Blader of Indonesia (139 lbs.), while Genesis Servania meets Jason Butar Butar (126 lbs.).