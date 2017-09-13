How ‘base zero’ foundation gets rid of cakey makeup

With fresh and dewy makeup looks still the rage today, reliable coverage to hide skin discoloration, uneven pores, dark spots and other skin problems is generally hard to come by. How does one achieve a very natural look when one is in need of layering concealers and foundation to start with?

As always, women around the world can count on the genius of the Japanese makeup industry for solutions as beauty brand Kate Tokyo releases a new base makeup series that gives the user a finish with no hint of heaviness on the yet with sufficient coverage and sans that “cakey” feeling.

Fittingly dubbed Base Zero, the new formulation resulted from the objective to rid makeup users the need to layer foundation multiple times for complete coverage. It proposes the use of three key products—the Secret Skin Maker Zero Liquid Foundation, Secret Skin Maker Zero Powder Foundation, Secret Skin CC Base Zero Foundation Primer.

“In achieving flawless skin using the Base Zero, apply the product generously on the skin and simply spread it out so that there is absolutely no need to layer to increase coverage. By then, it will fully merge with the skin and providing tight-fitting finish,” marketing manager Robby da Silva explained at Kate Tokyo’s Base Zero launch at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila.

Base Zero also has a range of shades for its liquid and powder foundations to ensure women everywhere will find a match to their skin tone. There are six available choices from light to clear skin, slightly light skin, average toned skin, slightly-beige toned skin, slightly tanned skin and tanned skin.

“To ensure even complexion, which the major worry of target users especially with Filipinas, the aim is to create a beautiful finish with skin that is one tone lighter with more redness and brightness,” added da Silva.

In addition, providing full coverage in one stroke with Base Zero is perfectly finished off with an oil-control formula foundation powder to achieve optimum flawlessness.

“This stays on despite long hours as it has powder particles that slide smoothly and lightly on the skin. It also creates a shine-free face,” he explained.

“On the other hand, Base Zero has a CC base that reliably covers pore visibility and brightens the skin to improve the complexion of the user.”

Kate Tokyo is available at selected major malls nationwide.