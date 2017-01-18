Baseball coach in Tupi vehicular accident dies

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Javes Tadena, baseball team coach of South East Asian Institute of Technology (SEAIT) who figured in a vehicular accident in Tupi, South Cotabato last Sunday died in a hospital in Gen. Santos City on Monday night. SEAIT administrator Rudy Jimenea said Tadena, 31, was one of the 20 people injured in a bloody highway accident when the Elf opened truck carrying student-players collided with another vehicle. Players who sustained minor injuries were already discharged from the hospital but another student-player identified as Jason Macasero remained in the hospital and is recuperating.