Basic Energy invests in Myanmar solar project

LISTED Basic Energy Corp. has invested in two Thai companies responsible for a 220-megawatt (MW) solar power plant project in Myanmar as it bids to become a major renewable energy firm.

Basic Energy said on Friday that its board had confirmed equity investments of up to 15 percent of the outstanding capital of Vintage EPC Co. Ltd and VTE International Construction Co. Ltd, which had bagged the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the solar project, located in the Magway Region.

The company will now proceed with the execution of share purchase and shareholders agreements that will be the basis for converting an earnest money deposit into equity in the two firms.

The boards of Vintage EPC and VTE International Construction will also have to approve the deal.

Basic Energy signed a term sheet last November with Vintage Engineering Public Co. Ltd (VTE), depositing $2.622 million (P137.3 million) for the completion of a 60-day due diligence.

Both Thai firms were commissioned by Green Earth Power as the owner-developer of the project and the holder of the power purchase agreement with Myanmar’s government.

The project, which started in 2016, was planned to be completed in four phases: 50MW for phases 1, 2, and 3 and 70MW for phase 1.

Phase 1 is targeted to be finished by the end of this year. Full completion of the entire solar project is expected on or before 2021.

The equity investment is part of Basic Energy’s move to develop a robust portfolio of renewable energy projects within and outside the Philippines that will provide a continuing stream of revenues in the short- and mid-term.