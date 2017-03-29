Basil Valdez celebrates 40th anniversary at Solaire

Star-studded guest performers to join OPM icon onstage

Balladeer Basil Valdez will celebrate his 40th anniversary in the music scene with a special one-night-only show titled Basil Valdez @ Solaire on April 29 at The Theatre at Solaire.

With very special guests Sharon Cuneta, the Ateneo Chamber Singers, and the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra under the musical direction of Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Valdez brings back nostalgic moments with his OPM classics that include “Hanggang Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan,” “Iduyan Mo,” “Hindi Kita Malilimutan,” “Kahit Ikaw’y Panaginip Lang,” “Let The Pain Remain,” and “You.”

Cuneta recorded several cover versions of Valdez’ classics, most notably “Ngayon At Kailanman,” which even became the title of her blockbuster movie with Richard Gomez in the ‘90s.

His collaboration with Cayabyab, on the other hand, goes a long way back. They met when Valdez joined the Circus Band in 1972 and the composer was part of another group.

When the balladeer was putting together his first solo album he asked the maestro to write a few tracks for him, which the composer gladly did. Since then, Cayabyab became the musical director in almost all Valdez’s major concerts both locally and internationally.

In an era where it is such a challenge for musical idols to last a decade, Valdez has become a shining symbol of how pure, soulful talent coupled with fortitude and professionalism can take one a long, long way. His songs and artistry have truly survived the test of time.

Basil Valdez @ Solaire is a production of NY Entourage Productions.

Visit www.ticketworld.com.ph for ticket details.