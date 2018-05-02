Basilan town sheds image as shabu capital

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The local government unit (LGU) of the seaside town of Maluso in Basilan province has doubled its efforts to make the town peaceful while shedding its image as “shabu capital.”

Stakeholders there are expecting livelihood opportunities to come along as the peace and order situation in the area improves.

Mayor Hanie Bud, Maluso first term mayor, on Tuesday assisted Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in launching the P53-million municipal government center.

Maluso also accounted for the most number of deadly clan wars in the province in the past years.

Records obtained from the Police Regional Office-ARMM revealed that it was from Maluso where drug lords distributed to the different towns no less than P100 million worth of shabu monthly before President Duterte was elected in May 2016.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, director of PRO-ARMM said security in Maluso has improved in the last two years owing to the hands-on governance by local officials.

Past municipal officials were habitually absent from office and were virtually detached from the communities.

Bud, who was ARMM’s regional ports manager before he was elected mayor in 2016, said Hataman’s office allocated P50 million for the construction of their new government center.

He said the Maluso LGU will provide its P3 million counterpart.

Bud said Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman’s office will also help the Maluso LGU construct a P3-million covered court worth and a rehabilitation P2.5-million facility for former drug dependents.

“Our LGU does not have the fiscal capability to put up these infrastructure which we need to improve governance in this town, now rising from conflicts and underdevelopment,” Bud said.

Maluso was a major port in the 1960s, whose sea coasts foreign logging firms used as transshipment point for exporting premium grade timber abroad.

Residents of Maluso, home to Muslim and Christian groups, rely mainly on farming and deep-sea fishing as means of livelihood.

Bud said his constituents were certain completion of their P53-million government center would improve the local business climate.

“We shall have better livelihood opportunities for our people once all of these infrastructure projects are in place,” he said.

Local tourists, some of them from Basilan’s neighboring cities of Isabela and Lamitan, have been frequenting the Langas beach on a small island off Maluso’s capital wth the restoration of normalcy in the municipality.

Bud said he was grateful to the army’s 104th Brigade, the Basilan provincial police and the ARMM’s regional peace and order council for helping their LGU restore law and order in Maluso.

Brig. Gen. Juvymax Uy of the 104th Brigade said the strength of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan was dramatically reduced in recent months due to the construction by the ARMM government of high-ticket overland arterial networks cris-crossing once hostile territories in the island province.