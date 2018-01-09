Basis found to charge ex-mayor with graft

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file charges of graft and of breach of conduct against former Mayor Francisco Nazareno of Moises Padilla town in Negros Occidental.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the office said investigators from its Field Investigation Unit in Iloilo City “found that Nazareno” allegedly “failed to disclose two business interests in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from 2007 to 2010.”

The Ombudsman noted that “[r]ecords show that JF Merchandise” was allegedly “registered under Nazareno’s name while Juco Enterprises” was allegedly “registered under his wife’s name.”

A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse, and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their parents’ households.

According to the same statement, “The Ombudsman also found that during his incumbency, Nazareno” allegedly “approved the mayor’s permit of JF Merchandise and Juco Enterprise” allegedly “in violation of [Republic Act] 3019.”

Republic Act (RA) 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

According to the statement, the Ombudsman found probable cause to file against Mr. Nazareno four counts of violation of Section 8 of RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) and two counts of violation of Section 3(h) of RA 3019.