Basketball game turns bloody, 2 players killed, 2 wounded

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A friendly basketball match involving members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) turned bloody when players used guns instead of a ball killing two and wounding two others in Pikit, North Cotabato.

Chief Insp. Romy Castañares, Pikit police chief, identified the slain players as Ismael Muhamadali, 34, and Mamaila Udlayan, 32, both of Barangay Gokotan in Pikit. Wounded were Ali Jamel and Macabuat Tambungalan, one of the suspects.

The slain players belonged to the group of Commander Karim Dubua, alias “Midnight.”

Barangay Gotokan chairman Mustapha Aliman identified the suspects as Macabuat and Manguda, both surnamed Tambungalan who are also MILF members under a certain Commander Masibpal.

Castañares said the basketball game was with pot money as bet that when the game went “physical,” and one of the suspects pulled out an Armalite rifle and opened fire, according to witnesses.

“There was a misunderstanding that turned into a heated argument until they took up arms,” a witness told investigators.

Castanares said MILF elders intervened to pacify warring members.

Meanwhile, people in Pikit are apprehensive that if the incident is not amicably settled it might start another “rido” or clan war.