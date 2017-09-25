Baste Duterte imbibes good vibes

While his older siblings had the national spotlight turned on them of late—appendage as children of the President—the youngest of the three, Sebastian or Baste Duterte had been out of the limelight after his tryst with actress Ellen Adarna. That is until Baste has been signed up as an endorser of a fast food chain that caters to Filipinos’ natural appetite for fried rice and ulam.

The former couple were last seen onscreen in July via Duterte’s show in TV5, “Lakbai” where they featured Adarna’s hometown, “Queen City of the South,” in an episode.

Three months later, the actress is in the middle of controversy with her apparent relationship with A-list actor John Lloyd Cruz. Baste, meanwhile, had been silent and presumed to have been tending his business and discharging his duties to his children and partner to Kate Necesario.

Considered a real koboy (a slang for locals who are adaptable to everything, easy to get along with and not picky or whiny), Baste’s real indulgence is found in the comfort of a home-cooked spread served with no frills and no pretensions.

This, according to Tapa King CEO and president Beatrice Magallanes, is the reason why they signed up the President’s son—as the first and newest ambassador of the well-loved Filipino meal outlet.

“Baste has authentic Filipino grit, the kind who eats without pretenses. What you see is what you get with him, which is essentially how we are,” Magallanes noted, adding that as they celebrate their 30th anniversary, they are introducing Baste as someone who completely embodies the way they serve food.

“Pagdating sa pagkain, I’m the type who enjoys what I want, kahit saan pa man yan, wala nang arte-arte. The best for me pag relax lang, it makes me feel at home,” the presidential son said of his new endorsement.

He cites Tapa Flakes as his favorite, served with garlic rice, sunny side up egg and atchara.