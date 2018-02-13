‘Basyang’ accelerates, 4 areas under Signal No.2

FOUR areas in Mindanao were placed under Signal No.2 on Monday night while 23 others are under Signal No.1 as Tropical Storm “Basyang” (Sanba) accelerated strength, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Affected areas are Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan Del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

Provinces under Signal No. 1 are the southern portion of Samar, southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Guimaras Island and Iloilo in the

Visayas. In Mindanao are Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon, northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures against flashfloods and landslides.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Basyang was spotted at 435 kilometers east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and forecasted to move west-northwest at 23 kilometers per hour (kph).

It maintained maximum winds of up to 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said Basyang is expected to make landfall in Caraga Region on Tuesday morning or afternoon.

It also advised that Signal No. 1 will likely be raised over Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Zamboanga Sibugay and the rest of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur in their next advisory.