‘Basyang’ chalks up one more victim as senior citizen dies in Negros landslide

AUTHORITIES chalked up another fatality from Tropical Depression “Basyang” (international name: Sanba) – a senior citizen from Negros Oriental who died from a landslide.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesman for the Central Visayas Police Regional Office, said the victim, identified as Gaudiosa Lania, 71, a resident of Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan, was swept away by strong currents from a creek in Trinidad village that overflowed because of heavy rainfall.

The incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the same day Basyang made landfall in the province.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Jhena Mae Balos, was injured when a coconut tree suddenly fell on her home in Siquijor because of strong winds, injuring her stomach and left arm.

Tolentino said Balos was sleeping together with her family inside their bedroom when the incident happened.

The father of Balos brought her to the Siquijor Provincial Hospital where she was declared in stable condition.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least five people had died from the tropical storm. DEMPSEY REYES