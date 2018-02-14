 ‘Basyang’ death toll up to 10

FIVE more people were added to the list of fatalities from Tropical Depression “Basyang” (international name: Sanba), raising the total toll to 10, authorities said on Wednesday.

In his report, Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesman for the Central Visayas Police Regional Office, said Gaudiosa Lania, 71, was swept by the strong currents after a flash flood hit her home at Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental.

Tolentin said the flash flood happened at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the same day Basyang made landfall in the province.

Meanwhile, four people died because of the landslides and floods in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur, said the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Caraga.

The victims in Surigao del Sur were identified as Zephaniah Conjurado, 10 and Biamora Angeles Ombat, 55, who were both killed in a landslide at Barangay Babuya, Carrascal, Surigao del Sur.

Meanwhile, in Magsaysay village, Placer, Surigao del Norte, a 75-year old man, identified as Jaime Alipaspas Hondrado, died in a landslide.

In Santiago, Agusan del Norte, James Tayong Banez, 21, drowned after being swept away by the strong river current.

Jhena Mae Balos, 12, was injured when a coconut tree fell on her home as she and her family were sleeping, Tolentin said.

The father brought his daughter to the Siquijor Provincial Hospital and was now declared stable.

Authorities recorded five other deaths in Cortes, Surigao del Sur where Basyang made its first landfall.

Based on the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 4,895 families or 21,155 persons were affected in 94 different barangay (villages) in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Of the number, 4,889 families or 21,133 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers. DEMPSEY REYES