‘Basyang’ to enter PH anytime soon

An approaching tropical depression will be named Basyang once it enters the Philippine territory anytime on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In the state-run weather bureau’s latest update, the tropical depression was seen 1,355 kilometers east of Mindanao in southern Philippines.

It continues to move westward with maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Pagasa’s weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the weather system is expected to make landfall over northern Mindanao or southern Visayas on Monday afternoon or evening and may likely intensify into a tropical storm before the landfall.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over the Ilocos Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience the same weather condition caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.