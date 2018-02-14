‘Basyang’ to make third landfall in Palawan Wednesday night—Pagasa

AFTER hitting land twice on Tuesday, Tropical Depression “Basyang” (Sanba) is expected to make a third landfall over Southern Palawan this Wednesday night, according to the state-run weather bureau.

“Posibleng magkaroon ng ikatlong landfall itong bagyo mamayang gabi sa may Southern Palawan,” weather specialist Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said early Wednesday.

Basyang first hit land at 9:15 a.m. in Cortes, Surigao del Sur, then at 9:00 p.m. in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, both on Tuesday.

“Isa pa ring tropical depression at hindi pa nangyayari ang intensification o paglakas ni Basyang lalo na’t nasa karagatan ito ng ating bansa,” Badrina said.

Still under Signal No. 1 is Palawan, including the Calamian and Cuyo group of islands. Storm warnings elsewhere have been lifted.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Basyang’s center was located at 255 kilometers (km) south of Cuyo, Palawan or 310 km west-southwest of Dumaguete City.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 60 kph, and was forecast to move west-southwest at 26 kph.

Scattered to widespread, moderate to heavy rains will prevail in the next 24 hours over Palawan and Western Visayas.

Scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Basyang is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday morning, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA