Tuesday, February 13, 2018
    ‘Basyang’ makes landfall in Surigao del Sur — report

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    TROPICAL storm “Basyang” made landfall in Surigao del Sur on Tuesday morning, according to a radio report.

    Quoting the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the report said Basyang made landfall at 9:15 a.m.

    The storm is expected to pass through Caraga and Northern Mindanao before heading to Bohol Sea and the southern part of Negros Oriental, according to Pagasa.

    Local officials are ready to implement rescue operations in the affected areas as they evacuated residents to safe areas, the report said.


    Basyang is expected to leave the country on Friday, Pagasa said.

    Classes in affected areas were suspended, according to the report. MELRIC JOHN M. DIONISIO

     

