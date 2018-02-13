‘Basyang’ makes landfall in Surigo del Sur; classes in affected areas suspended

TROPICAL storm “Basyang” made landfall in Surigao del Sur on Tuesday, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday, as more areas were placed under Signal No. 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Basyang hit the municipality of Cortes at 9:15 a.m.

Areas under Signal no. 2 are:

Visayas: Bohol, Southern Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Southern Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao: Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and northern section of Bukidnon

Under Signal No. 1 are:

Luzon: Palawan, including the Calamian Group of Islands and Southern Masbate

Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, rest of Negros Occidental, rest of Cebu, Leyte, Biliran, Samar and Eastern Samar

Mindanao: Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, rest of Bukidnon, Northern Cotabato, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental.

Pagasa warned residents in these areas to take precautionary measures against flashfloods and landslides.

As of 9 a.m., Basyang was spotted at 80 kilometers (km) northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It was forecast to move west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum winds of up to 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Scattered and widespread moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Caraga, Northern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley and Lanao del Sur in the next 24 hours.

Basyang will likely be 60 km west-southwest of Pagasa Island in Palawan, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday morning.

Pagasa added that scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains were expected over the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and the rest of Mindanao. (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies and scattered light rains over Cagayan Valley Region, Aurora and Quezon.

The rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers caused by the same weather system, Pagasa said.

#WALANGPASOK

Local government units and schools announced the suspension of classes as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Below is a list:

Biliran

Almeria – All levels (Public and Private)

Culaba – All levels (Public and Private)

Naval – All levels (Public and Private)

Bohol province – All levels (Public and Private)

Cebu province – All levels (Public and Private)

Davao City– All levels (Public and Private)

Lanao del Norte

Iligan City – All levels (Public and Private)

Leyte

Tacloban City – All levels (Public and Private)

Tanauan – Elementary to High school (Public and Private)

Maasin City – All Levels (Public and Private)

Misamis Oriental

Gingoog City – All levels (Public and Private)

Negros Occidental

Bacolod City – Preschool to High School (Public only)

Cadiz City – Preschool to High School (Public and Private)

Zamboanga del Sur – All Levels (Public and Private)

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to evacuate early to prevent casualties. GLEE JALEA