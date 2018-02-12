‘Basyang’ update: Signal No. 1 up in 24 areas in Visayas, Mindanao—Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 is up in seven more areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, bringing the number affected by Tropical Storm “Basyang” to 24 while No. 2 remains up over Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday.

The 24 areas under Signal No. 1 are:

Visayas: southern portion of Samar, southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Siquijor

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon, northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures against flashfloods and landslides.

As of 3 p.m., Basyang was spotted at 570 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and was forecast to move west-northwest at 22 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum winds of up to 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

“Posibleng maglandfall pa rin [si Basyang]sa Caraga Region tomorrow morning or afternoon kung hindi magbabago ang direksyon nito,” said Pagasa’s weather specialist Obet Badrina.

Badrina added that the tropical storm may likely cross Palawan by Thursday and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday night or Friday morning. GLEE JALEA