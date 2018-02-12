‘Basyang’ update: Signal No. 2 up in 4 areas as ‘Basyang’ expected to make landfall in Caraga—Pagasa

SIGNAL NO. 2 was raised in three more areas in Mindanao while 23 others were placed under Signal No. 1 on Monday evening as Tropical Storm “Basyang” was expected to make landfall in Caraga on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Aside from Surigao del Norte, Signal No. 2 is up in Surigao del Sur, Agusan Del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

Under Signal No. 1 are:

Visayas: southern portion of Samar, southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Guimaras and Iloilo

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon, northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte and northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.

Pagasa warned residents in these areas to take precautionary measures against flashfloods and landslides.

As of 6 p.m., Basyang was spotted at 435 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and was forecast to move west-northwest at 23 kilometers per hour (kph).

It maintained maximum winds of up to 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

According to Pagasa, Basyang is expected to make landfall in Caraga Region on Tuesday morning or afternoon. GLEE JALEA