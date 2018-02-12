‘Basyang’ update: Signal No. 2 up in Surigao Sur, No. 1 in 17 areas in Visayas, Mindanao–Pagasa

SURIGAO del Sur is under Signal No. 2 while 17 other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm “Basyang” (international name: Sanba) maintained its strength a day after entering the country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Under Signal No. 1:

Visayas: Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu and Siquijor

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Camiguin, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte and Bukidnon

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures against flash floods and landslides.

At 10 a.m., Basyang was located at 645 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It maintained maximum winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm is forecast to move west-northwest at 25 kph.

Basyang is expected to make landfall over Caraga Region on Tuesday morning, according to Pagasa.

“Base sa ating huling datos…ito ay lalabas ng PAR posibleng madaling araw ng Biyernes…ngunit asahan nating mapapanatili muna nito ang tropical storm category bago ito maglandfall sa Caraga,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

(Based on the latest data, Basyang will leave PAR possibly early Friday . . . but we can expect this to maitain its tropical storm category before making landfall in Caraga.)

Basyang will likely be downgraded into a tropical depression by Friday morning before it leaves Philippine territory, Badrina added.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Bicol Region, where Mayon Volcano’s situation is also being monitored.

The same weather condition is expected over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao because of the trough of Basyang.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Ilocos.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA