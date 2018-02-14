‘Basyang’ weakens into low pressure area—Pagasa

TROPICAL Depression has weakened into a low pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Tuluyan na pong humina si Basyang at isa na po itong ganap na low pressure area,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

(Basyang has weakened considerably and has been downgraded into a low pressure area.)

The LPA was located at 220 kilometers (km) south of Puerto Princesa, Palawan as of 5 p.m., Pagasa said.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains with possible gusty conditions is still expected over Palawan because of the LPA.

Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate rains are forecast over Quezon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas because of the tail-end of a cold front. GLEE JALEA