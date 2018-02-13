‘Basyang’ weakens into tropical depression, storm signals lowered

“BASYANG” (Sanba) weakened into a tropical depression shortly after making landfall in Surigao del Sur on Tuesday morning, prompting the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) to downgrade the storm signals.

The center of the tropical depression was estimated at Cantilan, Surigao del Sur at 11 a.m. after it crossed Cortes two hours before.

Basyang recorded maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 75 kph. It continues to move west-northwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa said that Basyang was also expected to make landfall in Camiguin, Siquijor, Southern Negros Oriental, Southern Cebu and Palawan within the week before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning.

Still under Signal No. 1 are:

Luzon: Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands

Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental,Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol, Cebu, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, southern section of Samar, and southern section of Eastern Samar.

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Northern section of Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, northern section of Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental and northern section of Zamboanga del Norte.

The state-run weather bureau warned residents in these areas to take precautionary measures against flashfloods and landslides. GLEE JALEA