‘Bata’ to lead PH snooker team

Legendary cue master Efren “Bata” Reyes will be leading the star-studded 12-player national billiards and snooker team seeing action in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games scheduled on August 19 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Based on the line up sent by the Billiards and Snooker Congress of the Philippines (BSCP) to the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Task Force, the former World Pool-Billiard Association 9-Ball Championship winner will compete in the English Billiards singles. Reyes will be playing with Francisco Dela Cruz in the English Billiards doubles event.

The other members of the men’s team are former world champion Dennis Orcollo, Carlo Biado, Warren Kiamco, Jeffrey Roda, Basir Al Shajar, Alvin Barbero and Johan Chua, who topped the two-round qualifying tournament set by the BSCP.

Chua and Biado gun for gold medal in the 9-Ball Pool singles while Orcollo and Kiamco will enter the 9-Ball Pool doubles, Jeffrey Roda and Shajar will participate in the snooker singles, while Roda and Alvin Barbero will compete in snooker doubles.

Playing in the women’s division are former World Women’s 10-Ball Championship titlist Rubilen Amit and 2016 Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship winner Chezka Centeno.

They will participate in the singles and doubles of the 9-Ball competition.

Veteran cue masters Rodolfo Luat and Francisco Bustamante will be heading the coaching staff.

In the 2015 edition held in Singapore, the Philippines topped the medal board with three gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

Orcollo ruled the 9-Ball singles while Biado and Kiamco topped the 9-Ball doubles.

Centeno and Amit had a 1-2 finish in the 9-Ball.

The bronze medals were from Michael Angelo Mengorio (snooker singles), Mengorio and Barbero (snooker doubles), Biado (9-Ball), Reyes (cushion carom) and Dela Cruz (cushion carom).