Bataan Aeta village kids attend classes in aircon vans

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: Children in a public elementary school at an Aeta village here attended classes in four air-conditioned container vans-turned-classrooms.

The four classrooms catered to pupils from pre-elementary to Grade 3 of the Bayan-Bayanan Elementary School in an upland village in Dinalupihan.

Dinalupihan Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said three more container vans will arrive this month to accommodate Grade 4 to 6 students from the same school.

The school has 185 students, most of them Aetas.

They have been attending classes for almost five years at Bahay Kalinga and the village convent after the Bayan-Bayanan Elementary School building was hit by landslides in 2012 and declared unsafe.

Garcia said students will hold classes in the container van classrooms temporarily while waiting for the construction of a new permanent school building.