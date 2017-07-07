Bataan bishop backs SC decision on martial law declaration

BALANGA CITY: The Catholic Bishop of Bataan expressed support to the Supreme Court decision that dismissed petitions questioning the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation of martial law in Mindanao.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese of Balanga said serious matters call for serious measures.

“The Supreme Court handled the right judgment on Martial Law to maintain peace and order and protect lives,” the prelate said.

Eleven justices voted in favor of Martial Law in Mindanao, three for a limited scope and one dissented.

Santos, however, emphasized that the coverage should be in Mindanao only and asked the citizenry to be vigilant.

“We must be on guard so that the military should not abuse its power or use it for personal interests. Human rights should be preserved and properties respected,” he added.

The bishop, who is chairman of the committee on migrants under the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, also called for continued prayers for peace in Marawi.

Ernie B. Esconde