Bataan bishop lauds signing of MOA between PH, Kuwait

BALANGA City, Bataan: Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese of Balanga on Sunday lauded the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the governments of Kuwait and the Philippines to protect Overseas Filipino Workers in the Gulf state. The Bataan prelate is chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission for the Protection of Migrants and Itinerant People (CBCP-ECMI). Foreign affairs Secretary Allan Peter Cayetano and Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Kahalid Al Hamad Al Sabah of Kuwait signed the agreement on Friday. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque and other Philippine officials accompanied Cayetano in Kuwait. “Let this MOA be the cornerstone of protecting and promoting the rights and welfare of our OFWs. It is also the testament of common collaboration, mutual respect and understanding of both countries,” the bishop said. Santos asked everyone to pray hard that all parties will be faithful to the contents of the agreement.