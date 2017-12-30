Bataan bishop: Share your blessings, be honest

BALANGA CITY: Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese of Balanga on Saturday imparted three points to ponder for the New Year to be prosperous and blessed–to be hard-working, to maintain honest living and to help one another.

“We must be a hardworker, truthful and share our blessings especially to victims of calamities,” Santos said.

Meanwhile, the bishop also gave tribute to Dr. Jose Rizal saying it is a challenge to be a hero like Rizal whose martyrdom was observed on Saturday, December 30, and the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) described as modern day heroes.

“Reflecting with our OFWs, it is to be honest with our works, to excel in all our endeavors, to be resilient amid problems and to be obedient to authorities. These are the qualities of our OFWs and to practice them, we are all living heroes,” the Bataan bishop said.