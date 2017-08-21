Bataan cockpits suspend operation over bird flu

BALANGA CITY: The ban against holding of cockfighting events in Bataan is in effect for two weeks as preventive measure against the spread of bird flu among fowl animals. Governor Albert Garcia issued a circular on the temporary ban on cockfighting and other related activities in the province from August 19 to September 2, 2017. The Bataan police provincial office conducted a meeting with all cockpit operators from the towns of Dinalupihan, Orani, Abucay, Orion and Limay for the implementation of the governor’s directive. Alberto Dulot, maintenance man of Balanga Capital Cockpit said they will comply with the order and take ban period to do some repair works in the cockpit. From San Luis in Pampanga the virus has spread to two towns in Nueva Ecija on Friday. Bataan is one of the provinces in Central Luzon closest to Pampanga.