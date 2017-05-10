Bataan Ferry service conducts test run

ORION, Bataan: A ferry boat expected to make travel time at 45 minutes from Bataan to Metro Manila via the Manila Bay made its test run on Tuesday in preparation for the resumption of ferry service here that was stopped six years ago. Magic Leaf Marine Logistics Corp. president Goody Ilagan said they are working on the permits for their ferry boat, MV XGC Express, that could accomodate108 passengers per trip. It will charge P799 fare one way. A bus transport system will bring ferry passengers from the port here to as far as Mariveles town with major stops in other towns. Gov. Albert Garcia said the resumption of ferry service was long overdue and considers the maiden run of the boat as historic. He added it will only take 45 minutes from Metro Manila to Bataan than the usual travel time by land of two-and-a-half to three hours without traffic. The ferry service is under the Public Private Partnership endeavor between Magic Leaf and the province of Bataan.