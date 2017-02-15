Bataan fire leaves nearly P1-m damage

ABUCAY, Bataan: Fire caused by electrical short circuit gutted a house near the barangay plaza here on Tuesday night leaving an estimated P900,000 damage in public and residential property. Fire Officer 3 Elmer Cayanan of the town’s Bureau of Fire Management said the fire broke out at about 6:37 p.m. from the house of barangay (village) councilman Andres Tanael of Mabatang that spread to a variety store, the village town hall and a nearby facility. Cayanan said five firetrucks from Bataan towns and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority responded which prevented the fire from further spreading into a populated area. Mabatang village chairman Potenciano Dominguez said no one was hurt in the fire that was put out after about one hour.