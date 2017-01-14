Bataan freeport open to medical tourism industry

MARIVELES, Bataan: The Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) is open to the medical tourism industry, FAB chairman Emmanuel Pineda said on Friday. FAB, he added, is considered one of the best areas in the country for the development of the healthcare industry. He said the Mariveles Freeport will be a good site for the rehabilitation aspect of medical tourism, considering its nice beaches, clean air and lower costs that will be attractive to the foreign market. “Foreign firms can also manufacture healthcare equipment in the FAB,” he stressed. Multinational firms here produce for export electronics components, tennis balls, fiber glass, face masks, plastic wares, and high-end brands of garments, apparel, shoes and accessories like bags and jewelry, the chairman added.