Bataan hit by 9-hour brownout

BALANGA CITY: Power outage on Thursday hit this city for nine hours while four towns experienced two hours of brownout that gave way to the preventive maintenance program of the Peninsula Electric Cooperative (Penelco). Efren Mangilit, consultant to Bataan power distributor Penelco, said affected by the brownout were Balanga City and the towns of Hermosa, Orani, Samal and Abucay. Balanga was affected by nine hours of power interruption from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., while the four towns experienced two hours of brownout. The city government of Balanga declared a one-day work stoppage for employees except those in rescue operations. Mangilit said the power outage was caused by the replacement with a steel post of one rotten wooden electric pole that serves the Hermosa – Balanga 69 KiloVolt Line, and cleaning and checking of major transformers at Balanga Service Center in preparation for the rainy season.