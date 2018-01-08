Bataan holds own Black Nazarene procession

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Devotees of the Black Nazarene in Bataan are ready for the “pahalik” (kissing of the image) and procession of the replica of the image this Tuesday.

Family and friends of Jimmy Mangalindan, a local radio broadcaster, on Monday were busy preparing small towels and candles for distribution to procession participants. He said these came from donors.

The “andas” or carriage has been fixed and cleaned while the image was given a new garment.

There will be a “pahalik” of the image at 3 p.m. this Tuesday at the Plaza Mayor in Balanga and Holy Mass at 5:15 p.m. at the Saint Joseph Cathedral, followed by procession around the city.

Mangalindan, who owns the image, said they have been conducting the Black Nazarene feast for the last seven years.

“The number of devotees in Bataan is growing every year as they choose to hold their devotion in Balanga finding it hard to go to Quiapo and Quirino Grandstand in Manila,” he said.