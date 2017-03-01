Bataan holds ‘Zumbale’ for anti-smoking program

BALANGA CITY: This component city of Bataan recently held “Zumbale” or dancing while walking to conclude the healthy lifestyle month of February and relaunch its anti-smoking program. Department of Health (DOH) Assistant Secretary and spokesman Eric Tayag, the guest of honor, said it was his first time to dance while walking. City officials led by Mayor Francis Garcia and about 2,000 participants, composed of students and adults in red T-shirts, danced and walked with Tayag. They did the “Zumbale” from the provincial capitol to the plaza 800 meters away while spectators filled side streets. Balanga City has received three Red Orchid awards for three consecutive years since 2011 and became the DOH Hall of Famer. Red Orchid is the highest award given by DOH to cities, provinces and towns with successful anti-smoking programs. Ernie B. Esconde