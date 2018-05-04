Bataan mall fire contained; area placed under state of calamity

BALANGA City, Bataan: The local Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Thursday announced that the three-day fire at the Galeria Victoria here was already contained but no fireout was declared as the city government placed the area under a state of calamity.

“Ang apoy halos kaunti na lang, clearing na. Hindi namin iiwan kung di sigurado [We’re ready to clear (the area) since the fire is almost minimal. We will not leave until we’re sure],” Fire Chief Insp. Jaime Robles, Balanga BFP head, reported to City Mayor Francis Garcia.

Robles said the fire area was very hot and the burning mall, inside the main building of Galeria Victoria, was full of smoke, making it difficult for firemen to penetrate and totally put out the blaze.

“Kahit may breathing apparatus, pumapasok pa rin ang init.

Contained na pero hindi pa deklaradong fireout [The heat was penetrating even with breathing apparatus. [The blaze] was already contained but not totally, so fireout has not been declared],” he added.

The fire, which started at about 9 a.m. last Monday at a stockroom on the second floor being shared by Robinson’s Department Store and other mall tenants, heavily damaged the second and third floors of the mall.

Garcia said he would ask the Sangguniang Panglungsod to pass a resolution placing the city under a state of calamity in order to expedite the release of funds and assistance to fire victims.

He added that the city’s employment service office and the Department of Labor and Employment will conduct job fairs to help displaced workers of the mall.

Thick smoke on Thursday was still coming out of the annex building of Galeria Victoria and firemen were still battling the fire at the main building where the department store and supermarket and other stores are located.

Firefighting units from 11 towns in Bataan augmented by firefighters from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Olongapo City, Lubao (Pampanga) were still at the fire scene.

Rows of business establishments around the Galeria Victoria were closed and the streets in the commercial district are off-limitsto vehicles and bystanders.