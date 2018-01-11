Bataan mayor seeks TRO, group barricades town hall

ORION, Bataan: Supporters of Mayor Antonio Raymundo of this town continued to barricade the municipal hall on the fifth day, Thursday while waiting for the decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) on the motion for a restraining order (TRO) and injunction in connection with his suspension by the Ombudsman.

The mayor’s supporters have camped out at the plaza fronting the town hall since Friday last week and one of them, identified as Lani Enriquez, said they do know until when they will hold a vigil in the area.

Raymundo said he will exhaust all legal remedies available to him such as the motion for a TRO that was raffled off on January 4.

But he assured that the municipal government is going on with its regular official functions. “Employees are performing business transactions smoothly,” said Raymundo, who continued to hold office at the municipal hall.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on September 2017 signed the suspension order for nine months of the Orion mayor based on a complaint filed by municipal budget officer Carmelita Waje who was dismissed from the service.

Raymundo said he removed the budget officer from her post over a case of alleged malversation.

The budget officer in turn charged the mayor for “conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority and grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.”

The Ombudsman found Raymundo guilty of oppression and slapped him with a nine-month suspension but dismissed the other cases.

The provincial office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government tried to serve the Ombudsman’s suspension order last Friday at the Orion town hall.