Bataan police file case vs 6 for OFFICIAL’S murder

BALANGA CITY: Bataan police filed a murder case against six suspects, including a barangay (village) chairman, in the gun slay of a councilor of Hermosa town last month. Police Senior Supt. Benjamin Silo Jr., Bataan police director, identified the respondents as Enrico Cabiling Jr., chairman of Barangay Mambog, his father Enrico Sr., one alias Alex and three John Does. Enrico Jr. was arrested after several firearms with expired licenses, ammunition and a hand grenade were seized during a search of his compound in Mambog last Tuesday. He and his father are also facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Law. Silo, said the arrested suspects are accused in the killing of Danilo Basi, 63, a member of Hermosa Municipal council. Basi was gunned down last April 29 in a rice field adjacent to MacArthur Highway in Mambog while on his way home from his farm. Gov. Albert Garcia has offered P1 million for the arrest of the suspects while Hermosa Mayor Jopet Inton added P300,000 for bounty.

Ernie B. Esconde