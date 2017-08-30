BATAAN POLICE SEIZE SMUGGLED CIGARETTES

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Police confiscated from the house of Ronald Lopez in Barangay Pag-asa in Orani some 667 reams or more than 10 boxes of assorted cigarettes suspected of being smuggled from China. Police Officer 3 Joseph Mejia, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group investigator, said the seized items were variants of Marlboro, Marvels, Fortune, Mighty Jackpot. Mejia said what they found were only the remaining stocks of Lopez as most of it have been disposed of in various stores in Bataan. Lopez, however, denied knowing the cigarettes were smuggled saying he bought them from a Chinese supplier in Blumentrit, Manila. He said he is into the business of buying and selling of cigarettes to different stores in Bataan in the last two months. Also seized were an unlicensed caliber .38 revolver with six bullets.

ERNIE B. ESCONDE