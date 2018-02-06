Bataan runs out of NFA rice

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The National Food Authority provincial office here on Monday assured consumers not to panic even as NFA rice have disappeared in all retail outlets in the province while asking farmers to share a part of their harvest to the grains agency.

NFA provincial manager Adelaida Nuestro said they are strictly monitoring the prices of commercial rice.

On the locally-produced rice, she said they only buy a small quantity from farmers because private rice traders offer higher price than NFA.

NFA’s buying price is P17.50 per kilo of clean and dry palay (unmilled rice) while private traders buy them at P22 to P23 per kilo.

Nuestro said that NFA warehouses in Bataan have started milling palay procured from farmers but these could not be disposed for sale to more than 100 accredited NFA rice retail outlets in public markets in 11 towns and a city because of limited supply.

“Our supply is reserved for emergency in case of calamities for relief operations,” She said.

As to when they will resume their supply, the manager said it depends if rice importation will proceed.

Eugene Sagun, an accredited NFA rice retailer in Balanga, said they have no NFA rice supply since January 15 this year.

He confirmed what the NFA provincial manager said the price of commercial rice has not abruptly increased. He added that only two varieties of commercial rice, one of which is Dinorado, had increased from P50 to P51 a kilo.