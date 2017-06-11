BATAAN TOWN BRINGS HEALTH SERVICES CLOSER TO PEOPLE

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: The municipal government has embarked on projects aimed at bringing health services closer to its constituents. Among the ventures are the construction of the town’s third Rural Health Unit (RHU), a daycare center and senior citizens’ center in Barangay New San Jose funded by the Dinalupihan municipal government with P6 million. A dental health bus, one of two buses donated by the Department of Health to the provincial government of Bataan, will be used in Dinalupihan for the first time. Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said undergoing construction in New San Jose is the third RHU in Dinalupihan that will serve as extension of the Jose Payumo Memorial District Hospital. The new RHU will be a birthing station where normal deliveries will be attended to. “The district hospital will be decongested as much as possible because it will deal only with difficult pregnancies,” Garcia added. In the area where the RHU rises, buildings for the children and the senior citizens of New San Jose will also be constructed. Garcia said Dinalupihan becomes the first town under the first district to use the dental bus. She added that the municipal government is planning to procure fluoride to be administered free to children. The dental bus will make the rounds of all daycare centers in Dinalupihan for three months before transferring to another town.

ERNIE B. ESCONDE