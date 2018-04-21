Bataan town celebrates 376th founding year

SAMAL, Bataan: This second oldest town in Bataan began celebrating on Friday its 376th founding year with an early morning parade of colorful costumes and floats with the image of Saint Catherine of Sienna, town patron saint,. Samal, one of 11 towns and a city in the province, was founded on April 20, 1641. It follows Abucay as the oldest town placed under the spiritual ministration of the early Dominicans. A float depicting bloody scene of fighting during World War II was in the parade that started from Barangay Calaguiman East to the town plaza where a short program was held. The Mutya ng Samal float, awarded first place among 12 floats during the Araw ng Kagitingan parade, was one of the most applauded. Barangay (village) officials from 14 villages and 4Ps beneficiaries, Mayor Gene dela Fuente, Vice Mayor Aida Macalinao and other municipal officials joined the parade. At the town plaza, various products of Samal were on sale like the well-liked araro cookies, banana chips and gorgoria (local cookies). The celebration ends on April 30 when the town marks its fiesta.