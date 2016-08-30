Bataan town under state of calamity

HERMOSA, Bataan: The local government here has placed Hermosa under a state of calamity as a result of heavy damage caused by continuous rains and floods since last week, according to the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office (MDRRMO) on Tuesday.

MDRRMO chief Jason Enriquez said 11 out of 23 villages in the town were inundated by heavy rains triggered by the southwest monsoon from August 13 to 21, submerging some villages in more than six feet of water.

He added that the calamity left damage to agriculture (cereal and crops) at P14.9 million; fisheries (fishponds), P33.9 million; and infrastructure, P21 million or a total of P69.9 million.

On August 22, residents of Barangay Almacen cleared their houses, canals and the road of thick mud left by the floods.

But after only a week, Almacen and the villages of Daungan and Pulo were again inundated by floods on Sunday night that continued until Tuesday.

Fishing bancas were the only means of transportation in Almacen, which had to bear with chest-deep flood water.

Enriquez said relief operations were conducted in the villages of Almacen for 1,000 families; Daungan, 500 families; and Pulo, 400 families.