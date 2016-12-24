Bataan villages with oil leak ban firecrackers

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: The village chief of Barangay Tucop on Friday called on residents in the two barangays (villages) here to refrain from using firecrackers while the oil leak from the Clark Pipeline & Depot Company is not yet fixed.

“Now that Christmas is here and while we all want to celebrate and be happy, let us refrain from lighting firecrackers in Tucop and the neighboring Barangay Pagalanggang,” Florencio Flores, Tucop barangay chairman, said.

Residents last Thursday afternoon reported a foul gasoline smell reportedly coming from the pipeline on the river below a bridge dividing Tucop and Pagalanggang, two villages of Dinalupihan town.

Flores immediately informed Mayor Gila Garcia about the oil leak and dispatched village guards to secure the area.

Police handed facemasks to the workers and residents.

The Clark Pipeline, meanwhile, has yet to locate the origin of the leak.

The oil leak in Tucop is the fifth in Dinalupihan after oil seepage in December 2012 in Barangay San Pablo, in February 2016 in Barangay San Ramon, in May 2016 in Barangay Luakan and again in August 2016 in San Ramon.

Clark Pipeline took over the operations of the pipeline from Subic to Clark Airbase in Angeles City after the Americans left in 1992.

Reportedly constructed in 1966, the pipeline has a span of 94 kilometers passing through some areas in Bataan and Pampanga.

Ernie B. Esconde