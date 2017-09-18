Bataan’s marginalized receive P3.1M assistance

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the local government under the Bottom up Budgeting program (BUB) distributed on Monday P3.1 million-worth of various implements to 13 organizations composed of marginalized sectors in this town.

Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said DoLE gave a grant of P2.3 million while the local government shared P.8-million as equity for the purchase of equipment and materials to help in poverty reduction.

Among the beneficiaries of the DoLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program are organizations of farmers, women, drivers and operators of passenger jeepneys, tricycle drivers and operators, as well as drug users and pushers who have surrendered and out-of-school youth. The associations have a total of 3,589 membership.

The farmer groups were given rice threshers, hand tractors, rice reapers, power sprays, tiller cultivators and grass cutters. The women’s organization received sewing machines while the jeepney drivers and operators association got auto spare parts and supplies.

The federation of tricycle drivers and operators received vulcanizing and motorcycle spare parts while drug surrenderers and out-of-school youth got a welding machine, grinder, welding masks and gloves.